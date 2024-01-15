spirituality

Why are idols kept in water, grain, honey before Pran Pratishtha?

Pran Pratishtha on January 22 at Ayodhya

Ram Lalla will be installed at the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 after the 'Pran Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony. Let's see the rituals before Pran Pratishtha.

Defects or scars on idol

When a deity's idol is carved, it is struck by the craftsman's tools. To heal those injuries, the idol is immersed in different things. This is called 'Adhivas'.

Only after Adhivasa, idols are installed in temples

If there is any damage to the idol or the quality is poor, it gets detected during the Adhivasa. Only after these processes the idol is consecrated.

Idol immersed in water (Jaladhivas)

The purpose of submerging the idol in water is to check whether it is whole and not damaged. This process is called Jaladhivas.

Dhanyadhivas (Grains)

The idol is fully covered in Dhanya or grains such as rice or wheat, a full night. This is done to further purify the idol.

Other items used for Adhivas

After Dhanyadhivas, the idol is immersed in honey overnight. After that, it is also kept in flowers or medicated water.

At least 12 Adhivas

In this way, the idol of the deity has to go through 108 such processes before consecration. If someone is not able to do such a big process, then at least 12 adhivasas are done.

