What's the difference between Makaravilakku and Makarajyoti?

Makaravilakku vs Makara Jyothi

Devotees throng the Sabarimala temple to witness two fascinating occurrences – Makara Jyothi and Makaravilakku every year on January 14 or 15.

When do they occur?

Though they occur on the same day, they have distinctive characteristics.

Makara Jyothi- The Celestial Star

During the sunset, following the sacred Deeparadhana ceremony, the Makara Jyothi star shines in the southern sky near the Sanctum of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Lord Ayyappa as Makara Jyothi

Devotees believe that the star that appears at this time symbolizes Lord Ayyappa himself, and they worship the light as the heavenly Makara Jyothi.

Makaravilakku- The Man-made Light

After Makara Jyothi, Makaravilakku originates from Ponnambalamedu located 4 km away from the Sabarimala temple. 

How does it appear?

During the ceremony, local tribes use ghee and camphor to light a fire, which they then wave around the idol three times in circles.

Travancore Devaswom Board confirmation

After the tribals left, the TDB took up the responsibility in 2011. For many years, Makaravilakku has been worshipped by followers as a divine phenomenon.

