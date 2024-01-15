spirituality
Devotees throng the Sabarimala temple to witness two fascinating occurrences – Makara Jyothi and Makaravilakku every year on January 14 or 15.
Though they occur on the same day, they have distinctive characteristics.
During the sunset, following the sacred Deeparadhana ceremony, the Makara Jyothi star shines in the southern sky near the Sanctum of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.
Devotees believe that the star that appears at this time symbolizes Lord Ayyappa himself, and they worship the light as the heavenly Makara Jyothi.
After Makara Jyothi, Makaravilakku originates from Ponnambalamedu located 4 km away from the Sabarimala temple.
During the ceremony, local tribes use ghee and camphor to light a fire, which they then wave around the idol three times in circles.
After the tribals left, the TDB took up the responsibility in 2011. For many years, Makaravilakku has been worshipped by followers as a divine phenomenon.