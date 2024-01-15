Makar Sankranti 2024: Significance, history of Uttarayan

spirituality
Makar Sankranti signifies the sun's arrival in the Makar Rashi, or Capricorn zodiac sign, atop its glittering chariot.
It marks the start of the auspicious six-month period of Uttarayan, the beginning of the day of Demigods (a day of demigods is equal to 6 months of humans).
On this day, devotees visit temples, present Arghya to Surya Dev, and give grains (rice, Dal, and jaggery) to the temples to prepare the prasad to the deity.
Bhishmadeva, the grandsire in Mahabharat had the boon of 'iccha mrityu'. He was lying on a bed of arrows and was waiting for the sun to enter Uttarayan.
King Bhagirath's severe penance to free his ancestors from the curse of Kapila rishi, the most purifying Ganges appeared on earth on this day to bless us all.
Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu (Lord Krishna Himself, who appeared 500 years ago in Bengal to teach the world how to practice Bhakti Yoga) embraced the Sannyas order of life.