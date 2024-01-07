Do you know the symbolic significance of number 4 in Sanatan Dharma?

spirituality
In Sanatan Dharma, the number 4 holds significant symbolism and cultural importance. It is often associated with various aspects of life, philosophy, and religious practices.
The Vedas are the foundational scriptures in Sanatan Dharma, and there are four of them: Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda.
There are 4 stages of life -Brahmacharya (student life), Grihastha (householder life), Vanaprastha (retired life), and Sannyasa (renunciation).
The Purusharthas are the four fundamental goals of human life. They are Dharma (righteousness), Artha (wealth & prosperity), Kama (desire & pleasure), & Moksha (liberation).
There are four Yugas: Satya Yuga (Golden Age), Treta Yuga (Silver Age), Dvapara Yuga (Bronze Age), and Kali Yuga (Iron Age).
The cardinal directions—north, south, east, and west—are significant in Hindu cosmology and temple architecture.
Brahmins (priests and scholars), Kshatriyas (warriors and rulers), Vaishyas (merchants and farmers), and Shudras (laborers and service providers).