Do you know the symbolic significance of number 4 in Sanatan Dharma?

In Sanatan Dharma, the number 4 holds significant symbolism and cultural importance. It is often associated with various aspects of life, philosophy, and religious practices. 

4 Vedas

The Vedas are the foundational scriptures in Sanatan Dharma, and there are four of them: Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda.

4 Ashramas (Stages of Life)

There are 4 stages of life -Brahmacharya (student life), Grihastha (householder life), Vanaprastha (retired life), and Sannyasa (renunciation). 

4 Purusharthas (Goals of Life)

The Purusharthas are the four fundamental goals of human life. They are Dharma (righteousness), Artha (wealth & prosperity), Kama (desire & pleasure), & Moksha (liberation).

4 Yugas (Ages of Time)

There are four Yugas: Satya Yuga (Golden Age), Treta Yuga (Silver Age), Dvapara Yuga (Bronze Age), and Kali Yuga (Iron Age). 

4 directions

The cardinal directions—north, south, east, and west—are significant in Hindu cosmology and temple architecture.

4 Varnas (Social classes)

Brahmins (priests and scholars), Kshatriyas (warriors and rulers), Vaishyas (merchants and farmers), and Shudras (laborers and service providers).

