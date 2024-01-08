Who gave Lord Rama the powerful 'Brahmastra'?

spirituality
The Brahmastra is similar to the modern nuclear weapon manipulated by atomic energy. The atomic energy works wholly on total combustibility, and so the Brahmastra also acts.
The consecration ceremony or 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya Ram temple will be held on January 22, 2024. The deity of Ram Lalla will be installed in the newly built Ram temple.
According to the scriptures, Lord Rama possessed several divine weapons. Brahmastra was also one among them.
As per the Yuddha Kanda of Ramayana, the powerful Brahmastra was given to Lord Rama by sage Agastya when they met at Dandaka forest.
During the fierce battle with Ravan, Lord Rama's bow and arrow seemed worthless as he could not kill him. Matali then reminds Lord Rama about Brahmastra and asks to use it.
Lord Rama then uses Brahmastra to kill Ravan. Garuda supplied the feathers of that wonderful arrow & the sharp head combined the energy of the Fire god, Agni, & the Sun god.
Lord Vishnu's divine bow 'Brahmadatta', two quivers of Indra, a divine sword with a silver scabbard and an armor that cannot be pierced by weapons.
Additionally, according to Sage Agastya, Lord Rama will be able to use Matali, the Indra charioteer, when He requires a chariot.