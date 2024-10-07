spirituality

5 unique temples of Rajasthan where even the Pakistan army surrendered

Karni Mata, Tanot Mata, and Shakambhari temples of Rajasthan are very unique. The Pakistan Army is amazed by their miracles.

1. Karni Mata Temple (Bikaner)

Karni Mata, the Deshnok region of Bikaner has more than 25 thousand rats in the temple. They come out of their burrows during the mother's aarti.

All rats are of the same size

All the rats here are of the same size. That is, no small or big rat is seen here. If anyone sees a white rat here, they are called lucky.

2. Shakambhari Mata Temple (near Jaipur)

Located about 100 km from Jaipur, the Shakambhari Mata temple has its own story. It is believed that this temple was built when there was a drought on earth due to demons.

This temple of Shakambhari Amma is one of the 3 Shaktipeeths of India

Gods and humans worshiped the Goddess, then Adishakti assumed Navroop and looked upon the earth. Shakambhari Amma has only three Shaktipeeths in the whole of India.

3. Jeenmata Temple (Sikar)

Lakhs of devotees visit the Jeenmata temple in Sikar during the fair. It is said that Aurangzeb's army also attacked this temple.

Aurangzeb tried to demolish the temple

Despite all his efforts, Aurangzeb could not demolish this temple. Impressed by the miracle of the mother, they started sending oil from Delhi for the lamp lit in the temple.

4. Tanot Mata Temple (Jaisalmer)

Tanot Mata temple is in Jaisalmer. Soldiers themselves offer prayers. When there was a war with Pakistan, Pakistani bullets and shells had no effect on the temple.

5. Kailadevi Temple (Karauli)

Similarly, the Kailadevi temple was built in 1100. Every year a fair is held here during Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri.

It is mandatory to take bath here to get rid of the curse

The Kalisil river is nearby. It is believed that if one takes a bath in the river and comes to visit the temple, their wishes will be fulfilled.

