spirituality

When is Dussehra 2024? Interesting facts about the festival

Dussehra on October 12th

Dussehra will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12. Effigies of Ravana are burned on this day. Ravana is often called an invincible warrior, but this is not entirely true.

Ravana Faced Defeats

Ravana faced defeat at the hands of several warriors during his lifetime. Interestingly, Ravana would often befriend those who defeated him. Let's learn about these mighty warriors

Defeated by Bali

Ravana's arrogance stemmed from his power. This arrogance led him to challenge the Monkey King, Bali. Bali swiftly defeated Ravana by wrapping him in his tail.

Defeated by King Sahastrabahu Arjuna

King Sahastrabahu Arjuna ruled over the city of Mahishmati. He engaged in a battle with Ravana and captivated him. Later, he showed mercy and released him.

Defeated by King Bali of the Netherworld

After conquering heaven, Ravana descended to the netherworld, where he faced King Bali, the ruler of demons.

Spared by Yama

Ravana challenged Yama, the God of Death. As Yama prepared to capture Ravana's soul, Lord Brahma intervened. At Brahma's behest, Yama spared Ravana's life.

Find Next One