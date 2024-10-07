When is Dussehra 2024? Interesting facts about the festival

spirituality
Dussehra will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12. Effigies of Ravana are burned on this day. Ravana is often called an invincible warrior, but this is not entirely true.
Ravana faced defeat at the hands of several warriors during his lifetime. Interestingly, Ravana would often befriend those who defeated him. Let's learn about these mighty warriors
Ravana's arrogance stemmed from his power. This arrogance led him to challenge the Monkey King, Bali. Bali swiftly defeated Ravana by wrapping him in his tail.
King Sahastrabahu Arjuna ruled over the city of Mahishmati. He engaged in a battle with Ravana and captivated him. Later, he showed mercy and released him.
After conquering heaven, Ravana descended to the netherworld, where he faced King Bali, the ruler of demons.
Ravana challenged Yama, the God of Death. As Yama prepared to capture Ravana's soul, Lord Brahma intervened. At Brahma's behest, Yama spared Ravana's life.