spirituality

What is Attukal Pongala, the largest gathering of women in world?

The Attukal Pongala will be celebrated on February 25 this year in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Image credits: Getty

10-day long celebration

The ten-day-long celebration commences in the Malayalam month of Makaram-Kumbham (Feb - March) on the Karthika star. 

Image credits: Getty

Kappukettu ceremony

The festival commences with the musical rendering of the story of the Goddess (Kannaki Charitam) during the "Kappukettu ceremony.

Image credits: Getty

Who is Attukal Bhagavathy?

Attukal Bhagavathy is believed to be the divinised form of Kannaki, the famous heroine of Chilapathikaram, written by Elenkovadikal, the Tamil Poet.

Image credits: Getty

Largest gathering of women

A festival that has figured in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the single largest gathering of women for a religious activity.

Image credits: Getty

What is Pongala, the offering to Bhagavathy?

Pongala (literally means to boil over) is a ritualistic offering of a sweet dish, consisting of rice porridge, sweet brown molasses, coconut gratings, nuts and raisins. 

Image credits: Getty

Significance of Pongala offering

Goddess Attukal Devi is believed to fulfill their wishes and provide prosperity and can attain salvation.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One