When is Gupt Navratri? Do these 5 offerings to Goddess Durga

This year, the Gupt Navratri of Magha will begin on February 10 to 18. By taking some measures, all your wishes can be fulfilled.
Daily chant Devi mantras as per the rituals. Goddess Devi will shower blessings upon you always.
Kanya Puja has special significance during Navratri. On any day, invite small girld below the age of 10 and do their puja. Also offer them food as prasad.
Offer wedding essentials to the Goddess including red chunri, bangles, kumkum, mehandi etc. Later donate it to a married Brahmin woman.
The procedure of doing 'abhishek' on goddess' idol is explained in Devi Purana. Doing 'abhishek' with various things, all your wishes can be fulfilled.
Offer a new saffron flag at your nearby Devi temple after offering prayers to the Goddess. Even with this the Goddess will be pleased with you and will continue to bless you.