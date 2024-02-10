Do you know how many Yugas make 1 day of Lord Brahma?

spirituality
Kali Yuga: 432,000 years, Dwāpar Yuga: 864,000 years, Tretā Yuga: 1,296,000 years, Satya Yuga: 1,728,000 years, Mahā Yuga: 4,320,000 years (Adding the four yugas).
Kalp: 4,320,000,000 years (1000 Maha Yuga = 1 day of Brahma). One thousand maha yuga make one day of Lord Brahma, called a kalp, and then there is Brahma’s night of equal duration.
As per Vedas, the duration of the universe equals Brahma’s lifespan, of 100 years. Kalp is the largest unit of time in the world; it equals 4.32 billion years.
Brahma's day & night together span 8.64 billion Earth years, & 36,000 such cycles constitute his lifespan of 311 trillion 40 billion years to become one life cycle of the universe.
Brahma is also under the cycle of life and death. At the end of his tenure, he is liberated and goes to the Abode of God.