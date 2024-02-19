Kalki Dham: Who is Lord Kalki?

spirituality
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine, Kalki Dham, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on February 19.
At the end of Kali Yuga, Lord Vishnu 427,000 years from now will take the incarnation of Lord Kalki to save his devotees and to protect religious principles.
As per Srimad Bhagwat Puran, at the end of Kaliyuga when Adharma will be at its peak, there will be no one left to take the name of the Supreme Lord.
Lord Kalki will appear as the son of a Brahmin Vishnuyasha in the village called Shambhala, in present-day Uttar Pradesh. He will ride a swift horse called Devadatta.
Lord Kalki will appear on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month as per scriptures. Lord Kalki does not come to teach, but simply to chastise, punish & cleanse the planet.
Lord Kalki will ride with great speed and kill the millions of thieves who have pretended to be kings. With this Kali Yuga will end and Satya Yuga, the Golden Age, will begin.