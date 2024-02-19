spirituality

Kalki Dham: Who is Lord Kalki?

Foundation stone of Kalki Dham laid

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine, Kalki Dham, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on February 19.
 

Incarnation of Lord Vishnu

At the end of Kali Yuga, Lord Vishnu 427,000 years from now will take the incarnation of Lord Kalki to save his devotees and to protect religious principles. 

Why will Lord Kalki appear at the end of Kaliyuga?

As per Srimad Bhagwat Puran, at the end of Kaliyuga when Adharma will be at its peak, there will be no one left to take the name of the Supreme Lord.
 

Where will Kalki incarnate?

Lord Kalki will appear as the son of a Brahmin Vishnuyasha in the village called Shambhala, in present-day Uttar Pradesh. He will ride a swift horse called Devadatta.
 

Date of Incarnation

Lord Kalki will appear on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month as per scriptures. Lord Kalki does not come to teach, but simply to chastise, punish & cleanse the planet.

What will Lord Kalki do?

Lord Kalki will ride with great speed and kill the millions of thieves who have pretended to be kings. With this Kali Yuga will end and Satya Yuga, the Golden Age, will begin.

