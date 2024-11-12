spirituality

Tulsi Vivah 2024: How to worship Tulsi Devi at home?

This year on November 13, people will celebrate Tulsi Kalyanam. Meanwhile, let us check how to worship Tulsi Devi at home.

Image credits: adobe stock

Suitable location

Start by placing Tulsi Maharani on a stand or in a specific designated area. Make sure the plant gets plenty of sunlight and fresh air.
 

Image credits: adobe stock

Salutations

vrindayai tulasi-devyai / priyayai keshavasya cha
vishnu-bhakti-prade devi / satya vatyai namo namaha

Chant this 3 times to offer your salutations.
 

Image credits: adobe stock

Lighting the lamp

Light three incense sticks and a ghee lamp. Cleanse your hands, hold the incense in your right hand and the bell in your left, then circle them around Tulsi Maharani.
 

Image credits: Getty

Water Purification

Wash your hands with pure water & cleanse the incense sticks. Then, hold the incense in your right hand & the bell in your left, using them to purify Tulsi Maharani.
 

Image credits: Getty

Offering prayers

Offer Tulsi Maharani a garland of flowers and gently chant her praises while placing flowers at her feet.
 

Image credits: Getty

Circumambulation (Parikrama)

Circumambulate Tulsi Maharani three times while chanting the dedicated mantra.
 

Image credits: Getty

Final salutation

Finish the ritual by chanting the Tulsi Maharani mantra three times and offering your final respects.
 

Image credits: pin page
Find Next One