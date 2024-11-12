Tulsi Vivah 2024: How to worship Tulsi Devi at home?

spirituality
This year on November 13, people will celebrate Tulsi Kalyanam. Meanwhile, let us check how to worship Tulsi Devi at home.
Start by placing Tulsi Maharani on a stand or in a specific designated area. Make sure the plant gets plenty of sunlight and fresh air.
vrindayai tulasi-devyai / priyayai keshavasya cha
vishnu-bhakti-prade devi / satya vatyai namo namaha
Chant this 3 times to offer your salutations.
Light three incense sticks and a ghee lamp. Cleanse your hands, hold the incense in your right hand and the bell in your left, then circle them around Tulsi Maharani.
Wash your hands with pure water & cleanse the incense sticks. Then, hold the incense in your right hand & the bell in your left, using them to purify Tulsi Maharani.
Offer Tulsi Maharani a garland of flowers and gently chant her praises while placing flowers at her feet.
Circumambulate Tulsi Maharani three times while chanting the dedicated mantra.
Finish the ritual by chanting the Tulsi Maharani mantra three times and offering your final respects.