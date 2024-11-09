spirituality

Mahabharata War: Rules of Battle Between Kauravas and Pandavas

Rules established by Kauravas & Pandavas

Before the Mahabharata war, leaders from both sides set rules. However, these were later broken. Learn about these rules.

No deceit

The first rule was that after each day's battle, warriors would treat each other with respect. No deceit was allowed.

Verbal combat with words only

Another rule was that verbal combat should be countered with words only. Those who left the army should not be attacked.

Equal combat

Charioteers fought charioteers, elephant riders fought elephant riders, horsemen fought horsemen, and foot soldiers fought foot soldiers.

Warn before attacking

Warriors should fight equals. Those unwilling to fight should be left alone. Warn the enemy before attacking.

Don't attack fleeing warriors

Do not attack someone already engaged in combat. Do not attack those fleeing or without weapons and armor.

Non-combatants spared

Do not attack those carrying burdens, supplying weapons, or blowing conches. Don't gang up on a single warrior. Don't attack the injured.

Find Next One