Mahabharata War: Rules of Battle Between Kauravas and Pandavas

spirituality
Before the Mahabharata war, leaders from both sides set rules. However, these were later broken. Learn about these rules.
The first rule was that after each day's battle, warriors would treat each other with respect. No deceit was allowed.
Another rule was that verbal combat should be countered with words only. Those who left the army should not be attacked.
Charioteers fought charioteers, elephant riders fought elephant riders, horsemen fought horsemen, and foot soldiers fought foot soldiers.
Warriors should fight equals. Those unwilling to fight should be left alone. Warn the enemy before attacking.
Do not attack someone already engaged in combat. Do not attack those fleeing or without weapons and armor.
Do not attack those carrying burdens, supplying weapons, or blowing conches. Don't gang up on a single warrior. Don't attack the injured.