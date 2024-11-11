spirituality

Devuthani Ekadashi 2024: Try THESE 5 remedies to brighten your luck

When is Devuthani Ekadashi 2024?

Devuthani Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, November 12. Performing specific remedies on this day can awaken dormant fortune. Learn about these remedies.

Worship Tulsi and Shaligram

Worshipping Tulsi and Shaligram on Devuthani Ekadashi is highly significant. It is believed to remove obstacles and bring prosperity.

Worship Lord Vishnu

It is believed that Lord Vishnu awakens from his slumber on Devuthani Ekadashi. Offer clothes, food, fruits, and flowers to him.

Donate to the needy

Donating grains, food, and clothes to the needy on Devuthani Ekadashi is believed to attract divine blessings and prosperity.

Offer a saffron flag at a temple

Offer a saffron flag at a local temple on Devuthani Ekadashi. If a flag is already present, give yours to the priest.

Chant Vishnu Mantras

Chant Lord Vishnu's mantras with a Tulsi mala on Devuthani Ekadashi for peace of mind and relief from troubles.

