Devuthani Ekadashi 2024: Try THESE 5 remedies to brighten your luck

Devuthani Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, November 12. Performing specific remedies on this day can awaken dormant fortune. Learn about these remedies.
Worshipping Tulsi and Shaligram on Devuthani Ekadashi is highly significant. It is believed to remove obstacles and bring prosperity.
It is believed that Lord Vishnu awakens from his slumber on Devuthani Ekadashi. Offer clothes, food, fruits, and flowers to him.
Donating grains, food, and clothes to the needy on Devuthani Ekadashi is believed to attract divine blessings and prosperity.
Offer a saffron flag at a local temple on Devuthani Ekadashi. If a flag is already present, give yours to the priest.
Chant Lord Vishnu's mantras with a Tulsi mala on Devuthani Ekadashi for peace of mind and relief from troubles.