Acharya Chanakya was a great thinker of India. His efforts fulfilled the dream of a united India. His policies are still relevant today.
Acharya Chanakya's policies highlight 5 situations where one should not remain silent. Express your thoughts openly in these instances.
According to Chanakya, if you witness injustice, don't be silent. Speak up. Silence in such situations is a compromise of your principles.
If someone is violating your rights, don't remain silent. Protest openly. Silence in such cases is foolish.
When it comes to righteousness, speak up. If you protect righteousness, it will protect you in return.
When it comes to the interests of your loved ones, don't be silent. Speak up for them. This is the time to speak the truth.
When it's about saving relationships, don't hesitate to express your feelings. Speaking up is essential for preserving bonds.