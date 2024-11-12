spirituality

Kalbhairav Ashtami 2024: Date, significance, puja rituals

When is Kalbhairav Ashtami 2024?

Lord Kalbhairav is an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Kalbhairav Ashtami is celebrated every year in Margashirsha. This year it falls in November 2024

Why is Kalbhairav Ashtami celebrated?

According to scriptures, Lord Kalbhairav appeared on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month

Ashtami Tithi duration and timings

The Ashtami Tithi begins on November 22nd, Friday evening at 06:08 and ends on November 23rd, Saturday evening at 07:57

Kalbhairav Ashtami 2024 Date

As per astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, Kalbhairav Ashtami will be celebrated on November 23rd

Why did Shiva take the Kalbhairav avatar?

Lord Shiva took the Kalbhairav avatar to destroy Brahma's ego and severed one of his five heads

Tantric worship of Kalbhairav

Lord Kalbhairav is worshipped with tantric rituals, often involving offerings of meat and alcohol

