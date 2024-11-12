Kalbhairav Ashtami 2024: Date, significance, puja rituals

spirituality
Lord Kalbhairav is an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Kalbhairav Ashtami is celebrated every year in Margashirsha. This year it falls in November 2024
According to scriptures, Lord Kalbhairav appeared on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month
The Ashtami Tithi begins on November 22nd, Friday evening at 06:08 and ends on November 23rd, Saturday evening at 07:57
As per astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, Kalbhairav Ashtami will be celebrated on November 23rd
Lord Shiva took the Kalbhairav avatar to destroy Brahma's ego and severed one of his five heads
Lord Kalbhairav is worshipped with tantric rituals, often involving offerings of meat and alcohol