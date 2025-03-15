spirituality

Guruvayur to Padmanabhaswamy: 7 must temples to visit in Kerala

Image credits: our own

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram

1. Famous for its wealth and history

2. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu

3. Dravidian-style architecture
 

Image credits: pinterest

Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Thrissur

1. Popular pilgrimage for Hindus

2. Known as the "Dwarka of the South"

3. Ancient idol of Lord Krishna
 

Image credits: our own

Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, Pathanamthitta

1. One of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world
2. Dedicated to Lord Ayyappa
3. Requires a 41-day vratham before visiting
 

Image credits: our own

Chottanikkara Devi Temple, Ernakulam

1. Goddess Bhagavathy as Mahakali, Mahalakshmi & Saraswati

2. Believed to cure mental illnesses

3. Famous for "Kuruthi Pooja"
 

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Vaikom Mahadeva temple, Kottayam

1. One of the oldest Shiva temples in Kerala

2. Known as the "Kasi of the South"

3. Annual Vaikom Ashtami Festival

Image credits: Social Media

Ettumanoor Mahadeva temple, Kottayam

1. Ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva

2. Renowned for its murals and Dravidian architecture

3. Hosts the famous "Ezharaponnana" procession

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram

1. Known as "Sabarimala of Women"

2. Hosts Attukal Pongala, the largest gathering of women for a religious activity

3. Dedicated to Goddess Kannaki (Bhagavathy).

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Attukal Pongala 2025: Why you should visit Attukal Bhagavathy Temple?

Maha Shivratri 2025: Why women should not touch Shivling? Read On

Kamakhya Temple: Know mysteries of this famous temple of Assam

Mahashivratri 2025: Know everything on Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain