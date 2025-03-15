Guruvayur to Padmanabhaswamy: 7 must temples to visit in Kerala

spirituality
1. Famous for its wealth and history
2. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu
3. Dravidian-style architecture
1. Popular pilgrimage for Hindus
2. Known as the "Dwarka of the South"
3. Ancient idol of Lord Krishna
1. One of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world
2. Dedicated to Lord Ayyappa
3. Requires a 41-day vratham before visiting
1. Goddess Bhagavathy as Mahakali, Mahalakshmi & Saraswati
2. Believed to cure mental illnesses
3. Famous for "Kuruthi Pooja"
1. One of the oldest Shiva temples in Kerala
2. Known as the "Kasi of the South"
3. Annual Vaikom Ashtami Festival
1. Ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva
2. Renowned for its murals and Dravidian architecture
3. Hosts the famous "Ezharaponnana" procession
1. Known as "Sabarimala of Women"
2. Hosts Attukal Pongala, the largest gathering of women for a religious activity
3. Dedicated to Goddess Kannaki (Bhagavathy).
Attukal Pongala 2025: Why you should visit Attukal Bhagavathy Temple?
Maha Shivratri 2025: Why women should not touch Shivling? Read On
Kamakhya Temple: Know mysteries of this famous temple of Assam
Mahashivratri 2025: Know everything on Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain