Sarpakavu: Kerala’s Ancient Snake Groves and its Spiritual Importance

Kerala’s Deep Bond with Serpent Worship

For centuries, Keralites have worshipped Naga Devatas (snake gods), believing them to be protectors of fertility, prosperity, and well-being.
 

What is a Sarpa Kavu?

Sacred groves dedicated to serpent gods, known as Sarpa Kavus, are often found near ancestral homes. These places are considered highly spiritual and protected.
 

Significance of Naga Worship

It is believed that worshipping Naga Devatas ensures blessings for fertility, protection from snakebites, and harmony with nature.
 

Sarpa Bali Ritual

A powerful ritual performed by Brahmin priests to appease the serpent gods and eliminate Sarpa Dosham (serpent curses) that cause family misfortunes.
 

Mannarasala Temple

Located in Alappuzha, this temple is one of the most revered centers of Naga worship. The chief priestess is a woman, known as the Valiyamma.
 

Nagas and Kerala Folklore

Nagas are deeply woven into Kerala's legends and folklore, symbolizing divine energy and fertility. Families often trace their prosperity to Naga blessings.
 

