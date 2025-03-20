Sarpakavu: Kerala’s Ancient Snake Groves and its Spiritual Importance

spirituality
For centuries, Keralites have worshipped Naga Devatas (snake gods), believing them to be protectors of fertility, prosperity, and well-being.
Sacred groves dedicated to serpent gods, known as Sarpa Kavus, are often found near ancestral homes. These places are considered highly spiritual and protected.
It is believed that worshipping Naga Devatas ensures blessings for fertility, protection from snakebites, and harmony with nature.
A powerful ritual performed by Brahmin priests to appease the serpent gods and eliminate Sarpa Dosham (serpent curses) that cause family misfortunes.
Located in Alappuzha, this temple is one of the most revered centers of Naga worship. The chief priestess is a woman, known as the Valiyamma.
Nagas are deeply woven into Kerala's legends and folklore, symbolizing divine energy and fertility. Families often trace their prosperity to Naga blessings.
