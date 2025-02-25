Lifestyle

Maha Shivratri 2025: Why women should not touch Shivling? Read On

Image credits: Freepik

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 8th

Mahashivratri, a holy festival for Shiva devotees, falls on March 8. On this day, devotees perform Shivling Jalabhishek, follow proper rituals, and worship Baba Bhole.

Image credits: Getty

Who can perform Jalabhishek of Shivling?

It is mostly seen that both women and men perform Jalabhishek of Shivling in temples and homes, but according to beliefs, there are some rules for this that must be followed.

Image credits: Getty

Unmarried girls should not perform Jalabhishek

According to beliefs, unmarried girls are forbidden to offer water on the Shivling, as it represents the Yoni, a divine power symbol, making it inauspicious.

Image credits: social media

Unmarried women should not touch the Shivling

Unmarried women should not touch the Shivling, as it angers Goddess Parvati, who dislikes another woman, in a wife's form, coming close to Lord Mahadev.

Image credits: Getty

Worship can have the opposite effect

According to beliefs, if an unmarried woman touches the Shivling repeatedly, her worship can have the opposite effect, and Goddess Parvati can get angry and give bad results.

Image credits: social media

Married women should also not touch the Shivling

It is not that only unmarried women cannot touch the Shivling. Married women should also not touch the Shivling. They can worship Shiva-Parvati in idol form.

Image credits: Instagram

Goddess Parvati has the right to touch the Shivling

According to religious beliefs, only Goddess Parvati has the right to touch the Shivling. She can touch her deity and worship him in the form of Shivling.

Image credits: Getty

There is no rule for men

The rule of worshiping Shivling is especially for women. Where Goddess Parvati is not happy with this, women should avoid touching the Shivling. While men can worship.

Image credits: social media

Worship the whole family with Shivji

On Mahashivratri, worshiping Shiva-Parvati, Ganesh, and Kartikeya together enhances devotion.

Image credits: social media

