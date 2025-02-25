Maha Shivratri 2025: Why women should not touch Shivling? Read On

Lifestyle
Mahashivratri, a holy festival for Shiva devotees, falls on March 8. On this day, devotees perform Shivling Jalabhishek, follow proper rituals, and worship Baba Bhole.
It is mostly seen that both women and men perform Jalabhishek of Shivling in temples and homes, but according to beliefs, there are some rules for this that must be followed.
According to beliefs, unmarried girls are forbidden to offer water on the Shivling, as it represents the Yoni, a divine power symbol, making it inauspicious.
Unmarried women should not touch the Shivling, as it angers Goddess Parvati, who dislikes another woman, in a wife's form, coming close to Lord Mahadev.
According to beliefs, if an unmarried woman touches the Shivling repeatedly, her worship can have the opposite effect, and Goddess Parvati can get angry and give bad results.
It is not that only unmarried women cannot touch the Shivling. Married women should also not touch the Shivling. They can worship Shiva-Parvati in idol form.
According to religious beliefs, only Goddess Parvati has the right to touch the Shivling. She can touch her deity and worship him in the form of Shivling.
The rule of worshiping Shivling is especially for women. Where Goddess Parvati is not happy with this, women should avoid touching the Shivling. While men can worship.
On Mahashivratri, worshiping Shiva-Parvati, Ganesh, and Kartikeya together enhances devotion.
