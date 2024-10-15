spirituality

Sharad Purnima 2024: 5 auspicious places to light a lamp

Sharad Purnima on October 16th

Sharad Purnima falls on Wednesday, October 16th. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi herself descends to Earth on this night. Performing certain rituals can please Goddess Lakshmi.

Where to Light the 5 Lamps?

Astrologers suggest lighting lamps at 5 specific locations on Sharad Purnima night to invoke Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and attract all kinds of happiness.

In the Home Temple

On Sharad Purnima night, install a picture of Goddess Lakshmi in your home temple, worship her, and light a pure ghee lamp for happiness and prosperity in your home.

Where Drinking Water is Kept

Light a lamp in the kitchen where you store drinking water. This is considered the place of ancestors. Lighting a lamp here pleases them.

On Both Sides of Main Door

Light lamps on both sides of the main entrance. These lamps should burn throughout the night. It is believed that doing so pleases Goddess Lakshmi.

On the Rooftop

Light a lamp on the rooftop. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi is attracted to the light and enters the house.

Near Your Valuables

Light a lamp near your safe or where you keep your money, as this place is associated with your prosperity.

