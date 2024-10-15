Sharad Purnima 2024: 5 auspicious places to light a lamp

spirituality
Sharad Purnima falls on Wednesday, October 16th. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi herself descends to Earth on this night. Performing certain rituals can please Goddess Lakshmi.
Astrologers suggest lighting lamps at 5 specific locations on Sharad Purnima night to invoke Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and attract all kinds of happiness.
On Sharad Purnima night, install a picture of Goddess Lakshmi in your home temple, worship her, and light a pure ghee lamp for happiness and prosperity in your home.
Light a lamp in the kitchen where you store drinking water. This is considered the place of ancestors. Lighting a lamp here pleases them.
Light lamps on both sides of the main entrance. These lamps should burn throughout the night. It is believed that doing so pleases Goddess Lakshmi.
Light a lamp on the rooftop. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi is attracted to the light and enters the house.
Light a lamp near your safe or where you keep your money, as this place is associated with your prosperity.