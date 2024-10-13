Diwali 2024: Know dates of Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj

spirituality
There's a disagreement among astrologers about Diwali 2024's date, with some saying October 31st and others claiming November 1st.
According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Anand Shankar Vyas, Diwali falls on October 31, since Amavasya lasts throughout the night.
Dhanteras falls on Oct 29, Tuesday, where Lord Dhanvantari and Kubera, the god of wealth, will be worshipped.
This time, the festival of Roop Chaturdashi will be celebrated on October 30, Wednesday. On this day, apart from Lord Krishna, there is a provision to worship Yamraj.
Govardhan Puja falls on November 2 this year (Saturday), deviating from its usual day-after-Diwali celebration.
Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 3, Sunday. On this day, sisters will invite their brothers home, apply tilak and wish them long lives and prosperity.