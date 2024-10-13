spirituality

Diwali 2024: Know dates of Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj

When is Diwali 2024?

There's a disagreement among astrologers about Diwali 2024's date, with some saying October 31st and others claiming November 1st.

Exact date of Diwali

According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Anand Shankar Vyas, Diwali falls on October 31, since Amavasya lasts throughout the night.

When is Dhanteras 2024?

Dhanteras falls on Oct 29, Tuesday, where Lord Dhanvantari and Kubera, the god of wealth, will be worshipped.

When is Roop Chaturdashi 2024?

This time, the festival of Roop Chaturdashi will be celebrated on October 30, Wednesday. On this day, apart from Lord Krishna, there is a provision to worship Yamraj.

When is Govardhan Puja 2024?

Govardhan Puja falls on November 2 this year (Saturday), deviating from its usual day-after-Diwali celebration.

When is Bhai Dooj 2024?

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 3, Sunday. On this day, sisters will invite their brothers home, apply tilak and wish them long lives and prosperity.

