Dussehra 2024: 7 places to witness Ravana burning in Delhi

spirituality
One of Delhi's largest and most iconic Dussehra celebrations, featuring elaborate effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad.
Witness the majestic burning of Ravana's effigy amidst cultural performances and festivities.
Another prominent venue for Ravana burning, accompanied by cultural events.
The Dwarka Ramlila Committee organizes impressive celebrations, including a massive Ravana effigy.
Attend the Dussehra puja and festivities at this renowned temple.
The Kalkaji Ramlila Committee hosts vibrant celebrations, including Ravana burning.