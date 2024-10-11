spirituality

Dussehra 2024: 7 places to witness Ravana burning in Delhi

Ramlila Maidan

One of Delhi's largest and most iconic Dussehra celebrations, featuring elaborate effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad.

Red Fort Grounds

Witness the majestic burning of Ravana's effigy amidst cultural performances and festivities.

Subhash Maidan (Near Red Fort)

Another prominent venue for Ravana burning, accompanied by cultural events.

Dwarka Sector 10

The Dwarka Ramlila Committee organizes impressive celebrations, including a massive Ravana effigy.

Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir)

Attend the Dussehra puja and festivities at this renowned temple.

Kalkaji

The Kalkaji Ramlila Committee hosts vibrant celebrations, including Ravana burning.

