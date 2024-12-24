Why do Hindus avoid meat on Tuesdays? Beliefs and traditions EXPLAINED

spirituality
Today's generation of modernity does not even read Sanatana Dharma scriptures, nor do they listen to words of elders in the house. Here is why shouldn't you eat meat on Tuesdays?
In Hinduism, non-vegetarian food is not considered good. Although some people eat it, especially on Tuesdays, they do not eat or cook meat on Tuesdays. What is the reason for this?
According to Hindu followers, eating non-vegetarian food on Tuesday is considered very inauspicious and wrong.
This day is dedicated to Ram devotee Hanuman and Mars. Also, Tuesday is a day related to religious practices and a healthy lifestyle.
Even in the worship of Lord Hanuman, only sattvic items are offered. Therefore, in Hinduism, eating non-vegetarian food on Tuesday is not good.
Associated with Mars, which represents color red, blood, energy, enthusiasm and determination. According to astrologers, eating meat imbalances influence of Mars in horoscope.
In Hindu beliefs, non-vege food should not be consumed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Note: Information here is based only on Hindu beliefs and not confirm any information.
