spirituality

Mahabharata Story: Who inherited Arjuna's divine Gandiva; Read on

Arjun and his Divine Bow

Arjuna, a key figure in the Mahabharata, possessed a divine bow named Gandiva. This bow was given to him by Agni, the fire god. Learn what became of this powerful weapon

Parikshit Crowned King

Before ascending to heaven, Pandavas crowned Abhimanyu's son, Parikshit, as the king of Hastinapur and renounced their kingdom to embark on a journey, accompanied by Draupadi

Arjun's Attachment to Gandiva

During their journey to heaven, the Pandavas reached the shores of the Red Sea. Until then, Arjun, out of attachment, had not relinquished his divine bow, Gandiva, and his quiver

Agni Appears Before the Pandavas

When the Pandavas reached the Red Sea, Agni appeared before them. He said, 'Arjuna, the Gandiva bow you possess is the greatest of all bows. I gave it to you.'

Agni's Instructions to Arjun

Agni told Arjun, 'I brought this divine bow for you from Varuna. You do not need it on your journey to heaven. Return it to Varuna.'

Arjun Returns Gandiva

Upon hearing Agni's words, Arjun cast his bow and quiver into the vast waters of the Red Sea. Agni then departed, and the Pandavas continued their journey to heaven

Why do Hindus avoid meat on Tuesdays? Beliefs and traditions EXPLAINED

Can people belonging to Rakshasa Gana see ghosts?

Lord Rama's Exile: A Journey Through Ancient India

New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances