Mahabharata Story: Who inherited Arjuna's divine Gandiva; Read on

Arjuna, a key figure in the Mahabharata, possessed a divine bow named Gandiva. This bow was given to him by Agni, the fire god. Learn what became of this powerful weapon
Before ascending to heaven, Pandavas crowned Abhimanyu's son, Parikshit, as the king of Hastinapur and renounced their kingdom to embark on a journey, accompanied by Draupadi
During their journey to heaven, the Pandavas reached the shores of the Red Sea. Until then, Arjun, out of attachment, had not relinquished his divine bow, Gandiva, and his quiver
When the Pandavas reached the Red Sea, Agni appeared before them. He said, 'Arjuna, the Gandiva bow you possess is the greatest of all bows. I gave it to you.'
Agni told Arjun, 'I brought this divine bow for you from Varuna. You do not need it on your journey to heaven. Return it to Varuna.'
Upon hearing Agni's words, Arjun cast his bow and quiver into the vast waters of the Red Sea. Agni then departed, and the Pandavas continued their journey to heaven
