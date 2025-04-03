spirituality
The birth anniversary of Lord Rama is celebrated as Ram Navami with full devotion and joy. This year Ram Navami is on April 6, 2025.
Shri Ram is not only a great king but also an inspiration to live an ideal life. His qualities can still make life successful and meaningful.
Shri Ram followed the truth throughout his life and never resorted to lies or deceit. Adopting truth in life gives us confidence and respect.
Whether it is becoming a king or going to exile, Shri Ram gave priority to his duty in every situation. We should also fulfill our duties with complete honesty.
Shri Ram never showed arrogance, whether he was a king or a forest dweller. Humility helps us grow and earns people's respect.
Leaving royal pleasures and going to exile and obeying parents is an example of Shri Ram's sacrifice. We should also make it a habit to leave selfishness.
14 years of exile, abduction of Sita Mata, war with Ravana - Shri Ram maintained patience in every situation. Keeping restraint in difficult times can lead us to success.
The love and affection that Shri Ram showed to Lakshman and Bharat is ideal. We should also have such a loving relationship with our family.
Like a true king, Shri Ram always stood by justice, no matter what the situation. We should also be fair without discrimination.
Despite defeating Ravana, Shri Ram praised his good qualities. We should also forgive the mistakes of others and see their good side.
Shri Ram followed Dharma in every situation and never adopted the path of unrighteousness. We should also learn to always choose the right between right and wrong.
Shri Ram is called 'Maryada Purushottam' because he always lived an ideal life. We should also follow our limits and ethics.
