spirituality
Married women unknowingly perform certain inauspicious acts that can bring problems in married life. Married women should not apply black bindi as it has a negative impact.
Hindus believe white and black unlucky for married ladies. Only when spouses die do women wear white sarees. White is fortunate in certain faiths.
Married ladies should never wear damaged toe rings. Scripture calls it a terrible omen. Also, wear the toe ring on the thumb's second and third fingers.
According to the scriptures, married women should never forget to comb their hair before bathing and throw it here and there. This increases discord in the family.
Married women who fill the demand daily enhance their marriage, while those who fill it with damp hair harm it and cause arguments.
Never lend your sindoor to another woman. This is also considered a bad omen for a married woman. Never fill the demand of another woman's sindoor.
Lord Vishnu is believed to reside in gold. Wearing gold below the waist is inauspicious. Married women who are not aware of this wear gold toe rings and anklets.
Glass bangles are worn by married ladies for their spouse and family's luck. Astrology discourages plastic or other bangles.