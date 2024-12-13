Can people belonging to Rakshasa Gana see ghosts?

spirituality
In Hinduism, a birth chart reveals details like zodiac sign, nakshatra, and Gana, which can be understood by analyzing the horoscope.
Based on the nakshatras, three Ganas have been created, namely - Manushya, Deva, and Rakshasa Gana. The Gana of a person is determined based on the nakshatra they are born under.
Rakshasa Gana may sound a bit strange. But it is named so because of the qualities associated with it. As the name suggests, this word is quite negative.
It is believed that individuals born under Rakshasa Gana are highly sensitive to negative energies, such as ghosts and spirits, and are able to perceive them.
In astrology, the 27 nakshatras include Krittika, Ashlesha, Magha, Chitra, Vishakha, Jyeshtha, Moola, Dhanishta, and Shatabhisha, all of which belong to Rakshasa Gana.
Rakshasa Gana people are adventurous, fearless in tough situations, and remain calm despite negative energy.
