Can people belonging to Rakshasa Gana see ghosts?

These details are written in the horoscope

In Hinduism, a birth chart reveals details like zodiac sign, nakshatra, and Gana, which can be understood by analyzing the horoscope.

People are born in 3 Ganas

Based on the nakshatras, three Ganas have been created, namely - Manushya, Deva, and Rakshasa Gana. The Gana of a person is determined based on the nakshatra they are born under.

What is Rakshasa Gana?

Rakshasa Gana may sound a bit strange. But it is named so because of the qualities associated with it. As the name suggests, this word is quite negative.

There are beliefs related to Rakshasa Gana

It is believed that individuals born under Rakshasa Gana are highly sensitive to negative energies, such as ghosts and spirits, and are able to perceive them.

These are the nakshatras of Rakshasa Gana

In astrology, the 27 nakshatras include Krittika, Ashlesha, Magha, Chitra, Vishakha, Jyeshtha, Moola, Dhanishta, and Shatabhisha, all of which belong to Rakshasa Gana.

Rakshasa Gana people are also adventurous

Rakshasa Gana people are adventurous, fearless in tough situations, and remain calm despite negative energy.

