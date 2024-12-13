spirituality

Lord Rama's Exile: A Journey Through Ancient India

Image credits: Facebook

Over 200 Locations

It is said that Sita, Rama, and Lakshmana resided in over 200 places during their exile from Ayodhya.
 

 

Image credits: google

14 Years of Exile

Let's find out the places where Sita, Rama, and Lakshmana resided during their 14 years of exile.
 

Image credits: social media

Their First Destination

After leaving Ayodhya, they resided near the Tamsa river. Later, they moved to Sringaverapura and stayed there for a while.
 

 

 

Image credits: social media

From There to Prayag

They also stayed for a period in Chitrakoot, Satna, Panchavati (Nashik). Rama also stayed in Sarvaithra, Parnashala, Tungabhadra, and Shabari's ashram.

 

Image credits: google

Final destination

They also resided in places like Rishyamukha Mountain, Kodikarai, and Rameswaram. Finally, their journey reached Rama Setu and Dhanushkodi.
 

 

 

Image credits: our own

New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita

When is Amavasya in 2025? Check the Tithi dates here

Is eating garlic, onion a sin? Here's what Premanand Maharaj Ji says