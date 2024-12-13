Lord Rama's Exile: A Journey Through Ancient India

spirituality
It is said that Sita, Rama, and Lakshmana resided in over 200 places during their exile from Ayodhya.
Let's find out the places where Sita, Rama, and Lakshmana resided during their 14 years of exile.
After leaving Ayodhya, they resided near the Tamsa river. Later, they moved to Sringaverapura and stayed there for a while.
They also stayed for a period in Chitrakoot, Satna, Panchavati (Nashik). Rama also stayed in Sarvaithra, Parnashala, Tungabhadra, and Shabari's ashram.
They also resided in places like Rishyamukha Mountain, Kodikarai, and Rameswaram. Finally, their journey reached Rama Setu and Dhanushkodi.
