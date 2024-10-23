spirituality

How to dispose of Lakshmi idol after Diwali: Dos and don'ts

This year, Diwali is celebrated on October 31. On this special occasion, the idol of Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped. Learn how to respectfully handle Lakshmi idol after the puja.

Diwali 2024 on October 31

Diwali is a Hindu festival. This year this festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31. On Diwali, the idol of Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in homes.

What to do with Lakshmi idol?

Special care should be taken regarding the handling of Goddess Lakshmi idol after the puja. If it is not immersed properly, it will give inauspicious results.

Lamp

Keep the idol of Goddess Lakshmi in its place overnight after Diwali Puja. A lamp of pure ghee should be lit near the idol.

Move the idol the next day

The next day after Diwali, on November 1, offer 'Naivedyam' to Goddess Lakshmi at an auspicious time and after a while, move the idol slightly from its place.

Do not insult

Immediately immerse the idol of Goddess Lakshmi in a river, pond, or well, or keep it in a place where the idol is not insulted in any way.

Say this while immersing idol

While immersing Lakshmi's idol, say, 'Oh Mother, may your grace always be upon us, may there be no shortage of money in the house,' and immerse the idol.

