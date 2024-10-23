How to dispose of Lakshmi idol after Diwali: Dos and don'ts

spirituality
This year, Diwali is celebrated on October 31. On this special occasion, the idol of Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped. Learn how to respectfully handle Lakshmi idol after the puja.
Diwali is a Hindu festival. This year this festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31. On Diwali, the idol of Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in homes.
Special care should be taken regarding the handling of Goddess Lakshmi idol after the puja. If it is not immersed properly, it will give inauspicious results.
Keep the idol of Goddess Lakshmi in its place overnight after Diwali Puja. A lamp of pure ghee should be lit near the idol.
The next day after Diwali, on November 1, offer 'Naivedyam' to Goddess Lakshmi at an auspicious time and after a while, move the idol slightly from its place.
Immediately immerse the idol of Goddess Lakshmi in a river, pond, or well, or keep it in a place where the idol is not insulted in any way.
While immersing Lakshmi's idol, say, 'Oh Mother, may your grace always be upon us, may there be no shortage of money in the house,' and immerse the idol.