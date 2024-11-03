Akshardham Temple in Jaipur: Let's explore its unique features

spirituality
Jaipur's Akshardham Temple is known for its architecture, white marble sculptures, and grandeur. Explore the features of this, the world's second-largest Hindu temple.
A visit to Jaipur isn't complete without exploring the magnificent Akshardham Temple.
The temple's full name is Swami Laxminarayan Akshardham Temple, known for its architecture and sculptures. It's the world's second-largest Hindu temple.
The temple was built by BAPS and attracts thousands of visitors daily.
Made of red stone, the temple glows beautifully, especially at night with special lighting.
The temple's walls feature exquisite paintings, attracting millions during festivals like Janmashtami.
The white marble statue of Lord Narayan radiates a unique brilliance.
Built between the late 20th and early 21st centuries, the temple is not ancient. Its headquarters are in Ahmedabad (Shri Swaminarayan Mandir).