Akshardham Temple in Jaipur: Let's explore its unique features

What makes this Jaipur temple famous?

Jaipur's Akshardham Temple is known for its architecture, white marble sculptures, and grandeur. Explore the features of this, the world's second-largest Hindu temple.

Jaipur's Akshardham Temple: A tourist magnet

A visit to Jaipur isn't complete without exploring the magnificent Akshardham Temple.

The full name of Akshardham Temple

The temple's full name is Swami Laxminarayan Akshardham Temple, known for its architecture and sculptures. It's the world's second-largest Hindu temple.

Who built Akshardham Temple?

The temple was built by BAPS and attracts thousands of visitors daily.

The temple's stones glow at night

Made of red stone, the temple glows beautifully, especially at night with special lighting.

Exquisite wall paintings captivate visitors

The temple's walls feature exquisite paintings, attracting millions during festivals like Janmashtami.

White marble Narayan statue shines brightly

The white marble statue of Lord Narayan radiates a unique brilliance.

When was this divine temple built?

Built between the late 20th and early 21st centuries, the temple is not ancient. Its headquarters are in Ahmedabad (Shri Swaminarayan Mandir).

