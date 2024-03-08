spirituality

Maha Shivratri 2024: Why is night puja more important on THIS day?

Maha Shivratri on March 8

Maha Shivaratri, literally meaning "the Great Night of Shiva," is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. This year it will be celebrated on March 8

Appeared in the form of Jyotirlinga

As per Shiv Puran, Lord Mahadev appeared in the form of Jyotirlinga on the night of Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month.

Lord Vishnu-Brahma worshipped the Jyotirlinga

When Jyotirlinga appeared at night, the night also became as bright as day and at the same time Vishnu-Brahma worshipped the Jyotirlinga form.

Night worship is important

This is why worshipping Lord Shiva on night of Maha Shivratri has a special significance. 

Shivling Darshan

According to religious texts, a person who sees or touches Shivling on the night of Mahashivratri, his sins are destroyed and gets salvation. 

