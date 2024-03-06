spirituality

Maha Shivratri 2024: These are the 12 Jyotirlingas you should visit

What is Jyotirlinga?

Jyotirlingas are unique representations of Lord Shiva. Jyoti means ‘light’ and linga means ‘mark, a sign’. 
 

Somnath Temple, Gujarat

This is the first Jyotirlinga in India that is thought to have been created by the moon. Since the moon's name is also Som, it is also known as Somnath ji.

Mallikarjuna, Andhra Pradesh

It is located at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh. Lord Shankar appeared in the form of Jyotirlinga to persuade Kartikeya.
 

Mahakaleshwar, Madhya Pradesh

This is the only south-facing Jyotirlinga in Ujjain. The importance of this Jyotirlinga is for longevity and age crisis.

Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is situated on the Mandhata island on the Narmada river. Lord Shiva manifested before King Mandhata in this form.
 

Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

According to Hindu belief, this Jyotirlinga was established by the Pandavas after the Mahabharata war in the Himalayas.
 

Bhimashankar, Maharashtra

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga is situated in the lap of Sahyadri hills in Maharashtra.
 

Vishwanath jyotirlinga, Uttar Pradesh

According to legend, Lord Shiva demonstrated his supremacy by emerging as a pillar of light at Kashi, breaking through the earth and ascending endlessly into the sky.
 

Trimbakeshwar, Nasik

It is believed that this Jyotirlinga was established at the request of Gautam Rishi and Godavari river.
 

Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga, Jharkhand

Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Gujarat

Lord Shiva has also been called the God of snakes. The snake in the form of an ornament sits around the neck of the Lord.

Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga, Tamil Nadu

This linga was installed by Lord Rama himself, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva in his battle against Ravana. He is the Lord revered by Rama.

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga is situated in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

