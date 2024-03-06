Maha Shivratri 2024: These are the 12 Jyotirlingas you should visit

spirituality
Jyotirlingas are unique representations of Lord Shiva. Jyoti means ‘light’ and linga means ‘mark, a sign’.
This is the first Jyotirlinga in India that is thought to have been created by the moon. Since the moon's name is also Som, it is also known as Somnath ji.
It is located at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh. Lord Shankar appeared in the form of Jyotirlinga to persuade Kartikeya.
This is the only south-facing Jyotirlinga in Ujjain. The importance of this Jyotirlinga is for longevity and age crisis.
Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is situated on the Mandhata island on the Narmada river. Lord Shiva manifested before King Mandhata in this form.
According to Hindu belief, this Jyotirlinga was established by the Pandavas after the Mahabharata war in the Himalayas.
Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga is situated in the lap of Sahyadri hills in Maharashtra.
According to legend, Lord Shiva demonstrated his supremacy by emerging as a pillar of light at Kashi, breaking through the earth and ascending endlessly into the sky.
It is believed that this Jyotirlinga was established at the request of Gautam Rishi and Godavari river.
Lord Shiva has also been called the God of snakes. The snake in the form of an ornament sits around the neck of the Lord.
This linga was installed by Lord Rama himself, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva in his battle against Ravana. He is the Lord revered by Rama.
Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga is situated in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.