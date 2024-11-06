spirituality
Chhath Puja is on Thursday, November 7th. Performing zodiac-specific remedies can resolve many problems. Learn the remedies for each sign.
Aries (ruled by Mars): Donate red lentils, fruits, and sweets. Offer red flowers in water to the Sun God.
Taurus (ruled by Venus): Donate rice, milk, yogurt, and sugar. Offer water mixed with milk to the Sun God.
Gemini (ruled by Mercury): Donate green vegetables and fruits. Offer water with green moong beans to the Sun God.
Cancer (ruled by Moon): Donate fruit juice. Offer water with white sandalwood to the Sun God.
Leo (ruled by Sun): Donate wheat, jaggery, and copper utensils. Offer water mixed with sandalwood to the Sun God.
Virgo (ruled by Mercury): Donate green moong beans to a temple. Feed green fodder to a cow. Offer pure water to the Sun God.
Libra (ruled by Venus): Donate white clothes and sacred threads to a Brahmin. Offer water with fragrant oil to the Sun God.
Scorpio (ruled by Mars): Donate red fruits like apples and pomegranates. Offer water with red sandalwood to the Sun God.
Sagittarius (ruled by Jupiter): Donate yellow fruits like bananas and papayas. Offer water with turmeric to the Sun God.
Capricorn (ruled by Saturn): Donate various oils. Offer water with black sesame seeds to the Sun God.
Aquarius (ruled by Saturn): Donate black sesame seeds, black grapes, and oil. Offer water with fragrant oil to the Sun God.
Pisces (ruled by Jupiter): Donate religious books and yellow clothes. Offer water with saffron to the Sun God.