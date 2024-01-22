Performing Ram Puja? Do recite Sundar Kand for THESE reasons

spirituality
It is the fifth book of the Ramayana and is named "Sundara Kand" because it deals with the beautiful story of Hanuman's journey to Lanka in search of Sita.
In the Sundara Kand of Ramayana, Hanuman, a devoted follower of Lord Rama, crosses the ocean to reach Lanka, the kingdom of the demon king Ravana.
Sundara Kand narrates the exceptional devotion of Hanuman towards Lord Rama. By reading this chapter, individuals seek to cultivate similar devotion & surrender to a higher power.
The Sundara Kand is believed to have a profound impact on the spiritual well-being of the reader. It is considered a source of inspiration, guiding on the path of devotion.
Reading this chapter is believed to help individuals overcome difficulties and challenges in their lives.
It narrates the search-rescue mission for Sita by Hanuman. Reading it is considered effective in seeking divine intervention to resolve personal and familial troubles.
The recitation of Sundara Kand is believed to generate positive vibrations & energy. It is thought to purify environment & create a conducive atmosphere for spiritual practices.
Reading Sundara Kand with devotion can help in the forgiveness of sins and contribute to one's spiritual progress.