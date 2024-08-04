Friendship Day 2024: Lessons to learn from Krishna-Sudama's friendship

spirituality
Despite Sudama’s poverty and Krishna’s royal status, their friendship remained strong and genuine. Their bond exemplifies that true friendship transcends social status and wealth.
Krishna’s willingness to help Sudama, without any expectation in return, highlights the virtues of selflessness and generosity.
Sudama’s loyalty to Krishna during his hardships teaches that true friends remain supportive and faithful, regardless of personal circumstances.
Sudama’s humility in seeking help from Krishna, despite his own struggles, shows that asking for support is a sign of strength, not weakness.
Krishna’s treatment of Sudama with respect and kindness, regardless of his financial status, emphasizes that compassion is more valuable than material wealth.
Their story teaches that enduring relationships are built on love, respect, and mutual understanding, rather than on material gains or social standing.