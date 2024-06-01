spirituality
The dimension of the spirit soul is measured as one ten-thousandth of the tip of a hair. The soul is atomic in size.
The soul is floating in five kinds of air (prana, apana, vyana, samana & udana). The influence of the atomic soul can be spread all over a particular body.
Lord Krishna tells Arjuna, "For the soul there is neither birth nor death nor having once been does he ever cease to be. He is unborn, eternal, ever-existing and primeval".
"As a person puts on new garments, giving up old ones, the soul similarly accepts new material bodies, giving up the old and useless ones." (BG 2.22)
"The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind." (BG 2.23)
“Never was there a time when I did not exist, nor you, nor all these kings; nor in the future shall any of us cease to be.” (Bg. 2.12)