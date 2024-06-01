 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

spirituality

Bhagavad Gita Lesson: Know facts about 'soul', the eternal spirit

Image credits: our own

Size of soul

The dimension of the spirit soul is measured as one ten-thousandth of the tip of a hair. The soul is atomic in size. 
 

Image credits: stockphoto

Soul floats in five kinds of air

The soul is floating in five kinds of air (prana, apana, vyana, samana & udana). The influence of the atomic soul can be spread all over a particular body. 
 

Image credits: Freepik

No birth, no death

Lord Krishna tells Arjuna, "For the soul there is neither birth nor death nor having once been does he ever cease to be. He is unborn, eternal, ever-existing and primeval". 

Image credits: Freepik

Soul accepts new bodies

"As a person puts on new garments, giving up old ones, the soul similarly accepts new material bodies, giving up the old and useless ones." (BG 2.22)
 

Image credits: Freepik

Soul is indestructible

"The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind." (BG 2.23)
 

Image credits: Freepik

Eternal individuality of soul

“Never was there a time when I did not exist, nor you, nor all these kings; nor in the future shall any of us cease to be.” (Bg. 2.12)
 

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One