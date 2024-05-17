THIS temple is older than Thiruvananthapuram's Padmanabhaswamy

spirituality
Located in Thiruvattar of Kanyakumari district, it is one of the 108 Divya Desams. The temple is one of the historic thirteen Divya Desams of Malai Nadu.
The idol of Adi Kesava Perumal rests on a snake in Bujanga Sayana and is 22 ft long. The idol of Padmanabhaswamy in Thiruvananthapuram is 18 ft long.
Both the idols are placed in such a way that they face each other, Adi Kesava Perumal facing the west and Padmanabhaswamy facing the east.
Since Vishnu resides here in a reclining position and is surrounded by rivers, the temple is called "The Srirangam of Chera Kingdom".
As per the stone inscriptions which date back to 779 KE, the temple was established in the Treta Yuga and consecrated by Parasurama.
Built in Dravidian style, the outer corridor stands on 224 stone pillars. The Lord is lying on his snake couch & has to be viewed through three doors.