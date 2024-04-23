spirituality

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know why you must recite Hanuman Chalisa

Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 23 this year. Hinduism emphasizes on this 40-verse hymn, written and composed by revered poet and saint Goswami Tulsidas Ji.

11 times in the afternoon

To accumulate money and good fortune, recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times in the afternoon.
 

Removes ill effects of planetary systems

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa 108 times over 108 days is required for those who are experiencing negative consequences from planetary alignments.

Rid of serious illnesses

The Hanuman Chalisa has to be chanted 31 times in the Brahma Muhurat for 40 consecutive days to cure major ailments.

Devotional Practice

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is a devotional practice that strengthens one's connection with Lord Hanuman, the deity known for his strength, devotion, and courage.

To get rid of fear

Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa eleven times at sunset is the way to overcome fear and regain mental power.

Spiritual Growth

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is considered conducive to spiritual growth and inner strength. The verses contain teachings, anecdotes, and praises of Hanuman that inspire devotees.

To get success

To achieve success in all the desired endeavours, one must continue reciting the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times a day throughout their life. 

