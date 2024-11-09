Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, significance and 6 plant care tips

Lifestyle
Tulsi Vivah is performed every year on Devuthani Ekadashi. This year, this auspicious date falls on Tuesday, November 12th
It is said that the Tulsi plant enhances happiness and prosperity in the home. But some mistakes related to it can also lead to ruin. These things should be kept in mind
According to religious scriptures, Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on certain dates, doing so brings inauspicious results. These are Ekadashi, Dwadashi, Chaturdashi, Amavasya
The Tulsi plant is considered a living embodiment of the Goddess. It should not be touched in an impure state, i.e., without bathing. Doing so disrespects it
Tulsi leaves should not be plucked after sunset. Even after sunset, do not water the Tulsi plant. The right time to water Tulsi is early morning
Although Tulsi leaves can be offered to any deity, they should not be offered to Lord Ganesha. According to religious scriptures, doing so can create new problems for us
If a woman is menstruating, she should not touch the Tulsi plant, even by mistake, and should not let her shadow fall on it. This can cause the Tulsi plant to dry up
If the Tulsi plant dries up for any reason, do not throw it away. Either keep its wood in a proper place or immerse it in a river or pond