Lifestyle
Premanand Maharaj says, for a happy marriage, never reveal your wife's secrets to your parents. Don't discuss her flaws with others.
Fights are common between couples, but keep them private. Resolve conflicts amongst yourselves, avoid complaining to friends or family.
Avoid comparing your partner with others. Wives especially dislike being compared to other women.
Always stand by your wife. A happy marriage thrives on mutual support in all situations.
Consult your wife before making decisions, especially in family matters. Respect her opinions and decisions.