5 Mantras for a Happy Married Life

Don't share your wife's secrets

Premanand Maharaj says, for a happy marriage, never reveal your wife's secrets to your parents. Don't discuss her flaws with others.

Keep fights private

Fights are common between couples, but keep them private. Resolve conflicts amongst yourselves, avoid complaining to friends or family.

Avoid comparisons

Avoid comparing your partner with others. Wives especially dislike being compared to other women.

Support your wife

Always stand by your wife. A happy marriage thrives on mutual support in all situations.

Seek your wife's advice

Consult your wife before making decisions, especially in family matters. Respect her opinions and decisions.

