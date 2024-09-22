spirituality
According to Vastu Shastra, the arrival of black ants in the house is considered very auspicious.
According to Vastu Shastra, if a colony of black ants is seen in the house, it indicates the arrival of Lakshmi, the lord of wealth.
The appearance of black ants in the house brings growth in material comforts and brings happiness and prosperity.
If black ants are seen near rice or near its container, it indicates wealth and prosperity.
If there are black ants in the jewelry box or where we keep jewelry, it means that some precious gold item is going to come to the house.
If black ants come from the south, it indicates prosperity in the opposite direction. At the same time, the arrival of black ants from the north is a sign of happiness.
According to Vastu, if a black ant comes from east, there is a possibility of some bad news coming to the house. If it exits from the west, it indicates a possibility of travel.