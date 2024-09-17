Ganesh Ji's Visarjan: How to reuse or dispose of soil and water

spirituality
Protect our rivers by performing Ganesh Visarjan at home. Immerse the idol in a bucket of clean water.
After home Visarjan, reuse the water for plants and mix the soil with potting mix for a sustainable approach.
Turn the leftover soil into nutrient-rich compost by adding fertilizer and natural ingredients.
Use the dried soil to make homemade diyas for Aarti or home decoration.
If you have a large idol and ample soil, use it to build a chulha (clay stove) for cooking.
Separate the water and sow seeds in the soil to grow new plants.
Do not use the Visarjan water or soil for the Tulsi plant, as it is considered inauspicious.
Add a small amount of ammonia bicarbonate to the water to help dissolve the idol quickly.