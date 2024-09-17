spirituality

Ganesh Ji's Visarjan: How to reuse or dispose of soil and water

Home Visarjan for Ganesh Idol

Protect our rivers by performing Ganesh Visarjan at home. Immerse the idol in a bucket of clean water.

Reusing Water and Soil

After home Visarjan, reuse the water for plants and mix the soil with potting mix for a sustainable approach.

Making Compost

Turn the leftover soil into nutrient-rich compost by adding fertilizer and natural ingredients.

Creating Diyas

Use the dried soil to make homemade diyas for Aarti or home decoration.

Building a Chulha

If you have a large idol and ample soil, use it to build a chulha (clay stove) for cooking.

Planting Seeds

Separate the water and sow seeds in the soil to grow new plants.

Avoid Tulsi Plant

Do not use the Visarjan water or soil for the Tulsi plant, as it is considered inauspicious.

Using Ammonia Bicarbonate

Add a small amount of ammonia bicarbonate to the water to help dissolve the idol quickly.

