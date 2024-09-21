5 Bhagavad Gita verses for life's challenges; check HERE

Lifestyle
Discover 5 important verses from Bhagavad Gita that can help solve life's problems. Learn how to develop essential life qualities from the dialogue between Arjuna and Sri Krishna
There is a solution to every problem, just need to recognize it. In the Gita, Shri Krishna has told Arjuna about the deep secrets of life and dealing with problems
मात्रास्पर्शास्तु कौन्तेय शीतोष्णसुखदुःखदाः, आगमापायिनोऽनित्यास्तांस्तितिक्षस्व भारत।
Meaning: Happiness and sorrow, cold and heat, come and go in life like seasons
तस्मादसक्तः सततं कार्यं कर्म समाचर। असक्तो ह्याचरन् कर्म परं आप्नोति पुरुषः।
Meaning: When we do our actions without worrying about result, we get internal peace and stability
यद्यदाचरति श्रेष्ठस्तत्तदेवेतरो जनः। स यत्प्रमाणं कुरुते लोकस्तदनुवर्तते।
Meaning: People follow those whom they consider to be ideal. Therefore everyone should conduct ethically
श्रेयान् स्वधर्मो विगुणः परधर्मात्स्वनुष्ठितात्। स्वधर्मे निधनं श्रेयः परधर्मो भयावहः।
Meaning: There is satisfaction in doing one's work. Interference in others work causes unrest
मच्छित्तः सर्वदुर्गाणि मत्प्रसादात्तरिष्यसि। अथ चेत्त्वमहङ्कारान्न श्रोष्यसि विनङ्क्ष्यसि।
Meaning: By renouncing ego, we can get rid of all the problems of life
By studying and following these verses, we can find solutions to the challenges of life and take our life in a better direction