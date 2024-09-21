5 Bhagavad Gita verses for life's challenges; check HERE

Lifestyle

5 Bhagavad Gita verses for life's challenges

Learn the art of living from Arjuna and Krishna

Discover 5 important verses from Bhagavad Gita that can help solve life's problems. Learn how to develop essential life qualities from the dialogue between Arjuna and Sri Krishna

Gita teaches the way to know every secret of life

There is a solution to every problem, just need to recognize it. In the Gita, Shri Krishna has told Arjuna about the deep secrets of life and dealing with problems

1. Verse 2.14 (Chapter 2, Verse 14)

मात्रास्पर्शास्तु कौन्तेय शीतोष्णसुखदुःखदाः, आगमापायिनोऽनित्यास्तांस्तितिक्षस्व भारत।
Meaning: Happiness and sorrow, cold and heat, come and go in life like seasons

 

2. Verse 3.19 (Chapter 3, Verse 19)

तस्मादसक्तः सततं कार्यं कर्म समाचर। असक्तो ह्याचरन् कर्म परं आप्नोति पुरुषः। 
Meaning: When we do our actions without worrying about result, we get internal peace and stability

3. Verse 3.21 (Chapter 3, Verse 21)

यद्यदाचरति श्रेष्ठस्तत्तदेवेतरो जनः। स यत्प्रमाणं कुरुते लोकस्तदनुवर्तते।
Meaning: People follow those whom they consider to be ideal. Therefore everyone should conduct ethically

4. Verse 3.35 (Chapter 3, Verse 35)

श्रेयान् स्वधर्मो विगुणः परधर्मात्स्वनुष्ठितात्। स्वधर्मे निधनं श्रेयः परधर्मो भयावहः।
Meaning: There is satisfaction in doing one's work. Interference in others work causes unrest

5. Verse 18.58 (Chapter 18, Verse 58)

मच्छित्तः सर्वदुर्गाणि मत्प्रसादात्तरिष्यसि। अथ चेत्त्वमहङ्कारान्न श्रोष्यसि विनङ्क्ष्यसि।
Meaning: By renouncing ego, we can get rid of all the problems of life
 

These verses can give a better direction to life

By studying and following these verses, we can find solutions to the challenges of life and take our life in a better direction
 

