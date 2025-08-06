English

Top Gainers & Losers of August 6: Wipro, Sun Pharma Among Big Drags

markets Aug 06 2025
Author: Ajay Joseph Image Credits:Getty
Top Gainer: Asian Paints

Opened at Rs 2,440

Closed at Rs 2,484.10

Gain: 1.94%

Over 20 lakh shares traded

Value: Rs 502 Cr+

HDFC Life Rises

Previous Close: Rs 738.50

Today's Close: Rs 752.40

Up 1.88%

High: Rs 755

Volume: 17.97 lakh shares

Mahindra & Mahindra Moves Up

Closed at Rs 3,240.10

Gain: 0.87%

Trading Value: Rs 599 Cr+

BEL: Volume Leader

Closed at Rs 389.30

Gain: 0.69%

Volume: 1.68 crore shares

Coal India Inches Up

Closed at Rs 376.50

Up 0.67%

Volume: 58+ lakh shares

Top Loser: Wipro Tanks

Down 2.5% to Rs 239.75

From Rs 245.91

Volume: 77 lakh+

Value: Rs 185 Cr+

Sun Pharma Drops

Down 2.37%

Closed at Rs 1,593.50

Low: Rs 1,591

Value Traded: Rs 382 Cr+

Jio Financial Slides

Closed at Rs 326.00

Down 2.06%

1.16 crore shares traded

Rs 381 Cr in value

Tech Mahindra Declines

Closed at Rs 1,455.00

Down 2.05%

10+ lakh shares traded

IndusInd Bank Weakens

Closed at Rs 803.00

Down 1.97%

Volume: 52.5 lakh shares

Value: Rs 423 Cr+

Market Recap

Winners: Asian Paints, HDFC Life

Losers: Wipro, Sun Pharma

