Stock market crash: 10 golden tips to survive bloodbath like a pro

Stock Market in Turmoil

Global markets are crashing amid Trump’s tariff shock—investors are staring at deep red screens.

What Should You Do Now?

Don’t panic! Here are 10 smart ways to handle the market meltdown and protect your investments.

1. Stay Calm, Don’t Panic

Market crashes are temporary—don't let fear drive your investment decisions.

2. Think Long-Term

Stay invested with a long-term mindset like Warren Buffett—don’t exit in haste.

3. Recheck Your Portfolio

Use this correction to review your holdings—stick to strong businesses.

4. Don’t Stop SIPs

Falling markets mean more units at lower prices—SIPs work best now.

5. Avoid Panic Selling

Selling at lows locks in losses—hold on and wait for recovery.

6. Look for Buying Opportunities

Crashes are like stock market sales—invest smartly in quality stocks.

7. Keep an Emergency Fund

Ensure 6–12 months of liquid savings to avoid redeeming investments in need.

8. Know Your Risk Appetite

If market swings stress you out, rebalance your portfolio accordingly.

9. Consult a Financial Expert

When in doubt, seek professional guidance to navigate the storm.

10. Ignore Market Rumours

Focus on your financial goals—don’t let social media noise sway you.

