Stock market crash: 10 golden tips to survive bloodbath like a pro

Markets
Global markets are crashing amid Trump’s tariff shock—investors are staring at deep red screens.
Don’t panic! Here are 10 smart ways to handle the market meltdown and protect your investments.
Market crashes are temporary—don't let fear drive your investment decisions.
Stay invested with a long-term mindset like Warren Buffett—don’t exit in haste.
Use this correction to review your holdings—stick to strong businesses.
Falling markets mean more units at lower prices—SIPs work best now.
Selling at lows locks in losses—hold on and wait for recovery.
Crashes are like stock market sales—invest smartly in quality stocks.
Ensure 6–12 months of liquid savings to avoid redeeming investments in need.
If market swings stress you out, rebalance your portfolio accordingly.
When in doubt, seek professional guidance to navigate the storm.
Focus on your financial goals—don’t let social media noise sway you.
