Stock Market Surges on Bihar Exit Polls, Know 7 Key Reasons

markets Nov 12 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Freepik@dienfauh
Signs of NDA Victory in Bihar Exit Polls

A likely NDA win in theBihar exit polls boosted market sentiment. Maintaining political stability boosts investor confidence, say experts.

Image credits: freepik@pvproductions
Hopes for India-US Trade Deal Increase

US President Donald Trump stated that the 'trade deal with India is in its final stages.' This news boosted investor confidence and intensified buying from foreign investors.

Image credits: Freepik
Hopes for an End to the US Shutdown

The US Senate has approved a deal that could end the longest government shutdown in history. This brought both relief and a rally to global markets.

Image credits: Freepik
Positive Cues from Global Markets

Asian markets were varied yet robust. South Korean Kospi and Hong Kong Hang Seng were green. The Nikkei 225 and Shanghai Composite fell.

Image credits: Pexels
Decline in Crude Oil Prices

Brent crude fell by 0.23% to USD 65.01 per barrel. A fall in oil prices is always a positive factor for importing countries like India.

Image credits: Freepik@afzal1212
Strong Buying in IT Stocks

The Nifty IT index rose by about 2%. Shares of all 10 IT companies were in the green zone. The hope of the US shutdown ending boosted positive sentiment in the IT sector.

Image credits: Freepik@vladislavgrohin
Fall in VIX Boosts Confidence

India VIX, which measures market volatility, fell by 5.3% to 11.82. This clearly indicates that investor fear has decreased and stability is returning to the market.

Image credits: Freepik@shamira
Disclaimer

This article offers generic information. Stock market investing is risky. Consult your financial advisor before buying any stock, index, or company.

Image credits: Freepik

