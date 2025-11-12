A likely NDA win in theBihar exit polls boosted market sentiment. Maintaining political stability boosts investor confidence, say experts.
US President Donald Trump stated that the 'trade deal with India is in its final stages.' This news boosted investor confidence and intensified buying from foreign investors.
The US Senate has approved a deal that could end the longest government shutdown in history. This brought both relief and a rally to global markets.
Asian markets were varied yet robust. South Korean Kospi and Hong Kong Hang Seng were green. The Nikkei 225 and Shanghai Composite fell.
Brent crude fell by 0.23% to USD 65.01 per barrel. A fall in oil prices is always a positive factor for importing countries like India.
The Nifty IT index rose by about 2%. Shares of all 10 IT companies were in the green zone. The hope of the US shutdown ending boosted positive sentiment in the IT sector.
India VIX, which measures market volatility, fell by 5.3% to 11.82. This clearly indicates that investor fear has decreased and stability is returning to the market.
This article offers generic information. Stock market investing is risky. Consult your financial advisor before buying any stock, index, or company.
