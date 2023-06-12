Yoghurt to Banana: 7 delicious mango smoothies

Lifestyle
This smoothie involves mangoes, yoghurt, cinnamon powder, and a tang of lime. When blended, this smoothie is a tasty affair of flavours. Here are 7 yummy mango smoothies.
This creamy smoothie made from the world’s two best fruits, mango and banana, is a must-have mango-based smoothie.
A mango coconut smoothie can be a perfect choice. Mixed well with coconut milk, mangoes, and yoghurt, it is a cold treat of the summer season.
The mango and cream smoothie is a smoothie for summer. It mixes yummy ingredients like mangoes, milk, cream, and yoghurt.
The mango is delicious and the basil leaves are really refreshing. Combining both to make a smoothie can be an ideal combination for summer.
It is made and prepared with ingredients mango, spinach, and banana. The mango-green smoothie is incredibly healthy.
You can use fruit juices along with mango to make a delicious and tangy smoothie. You can use apple, orange or pineapple juice along with mango nectar.