Jalebi to Kebab-7 best Delhi street food

Delhi is a food lover’s paradise. Street cuisine will surely make a place in your mouth and heart. Here are some famous street delicacies of Delhi you must try.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Dahi Bhalla

The simple dal vadas are made delicious by adding sweet curd and a mix of sweet red and tangy green chutney on top.

Image credits: Pixabay

Chole Bhature

Only Delhi can provide you with the best chole bhature. The extra care and less soda put to make fluffy bhature are what makes them so unique.

Image credits: Pixabay

Kebab

Kakori Kebab to Galouti Kebab to Shami Kebab, choose your pick; Delhi has it all. The spices will take you back in history to the Mughal era.

Image credits: Pixabay

Samosa with Chole

Samosa you might find in a lot of places, but dipping this crispy item into chole is unique to Delhi.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Kulfi

The granules of crushed dry fruits and the thick texture of caramelized milk topped with saffron make this cold dessert a heaven for food lovers.

Image credits: Pixabay

Daulat ki Chat

This malai and milk cream dish just disappear in your mouth. Only Chandni Chowk will deliver you the best Daulat ki Chat. 
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Jalebi

This Whirlpool of sweetness is critical to every Delhites’ heart. The first crispy bite will capture your soul.

Image credits: Pixabay
