Jalebi to Kebab-7 best Delhi street food

Lifestyle
Delhi is a food lover’s paradise. Street cuisine will surely make a place in your mouth and heart. Here are some famous street delicacies of Delhi you must try.
The simple dal vadas are made delicious by adding sweet curd and a mix of sweet red and tangy green chutney on top.
Only Delhi can provide you with the best chole bhature. The extra care and less soda put to make fluffy bhature are what makes them so unique.
Kakori Kebab to Galouti Kebab to Shami Kebab, choose your pick; Delhi has it all. The spices will take you back in history to the Mughal era.
Samosa you might find in a lot of places, but dipping this crispy item into chole is unique to Delhi.
The granules of crushed dry fruits and the thick texture of caramelized milk topped with saffron make this cold dessert a heaven for food lovers.
This malai and milk cream dish just disappear in your mouth. Only Chandni Chowk will deliver you the best Daulat ki Chat.
This Whirlpool of sweetness is critical to every Delhites’ heart. The first crispy bite will capture your soul.