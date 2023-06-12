Poha to Aloo Paratha-7 best Indian breakfast ideas

Lifestyle
Indian food tops the charts in both taste and nutrition. Here are some of the best desi breakfasts that can be seen in the morning plates of Indian households.
This traditional Maharashtrian breakfast will give your tastebuds the most flavorful vegetables combined with fluffy bread.
Paired with curd or pickle, this dal stuffed roti is an Indian breakfast you can’t resist.
Aloo paratha is the most beloved breakfast across all Indian households. This potato-stuffed paratha with some butter brushed on it is just heaven.
This nutritious Indian breakfast contains pressed rice cooked with your favourite veggies, spiced up and seasoned to perfection.
Rice, urad dal, and spices are whisked together to make a creamy batter, which is then prepared dosa-like. This dish is light and easy on your stomach.
Idli is a popular and healthy South Indian delicacy that can be relished in any meal. It’s best paired with coconut chutney and sambar.
Suji, cooked with fresh vegetables, spices, lentils, aromatic nuts and curry leaves; this dish is a South Indian hit.