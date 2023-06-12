Mango season: Know how to make aamras at home

Lifestyle
Aamras is a staple of the summer season. This takes only 10 minutes to prepare and is nothing more than flavor-infused mango pulp. For fans of mangoes, this recipe is a must-try
Mangoes should be washed and dried. With your fingers below and your thumb on the stem, gently squeeze the mango, twisting it to uniformly release the flesh as you go.
Once you feel that all the flesh is mashed evenly, then remove the stem. Remove all the pulp into a bowl. Squeeze gently to extract most of the pulp.
Turn the skin inside out and squeeze out the remaining juice by hand. To get most of the pulp out from skin, you may use a little water.
Blend it into a smooth puree. Add the flavoring. You can use cardamom powder or saffron while grinding.
Mix well, chill aamras in the fridge for an hour before serving. While serving in an individual bowl, you can add a teaspoon of ghee.
If mangoes are slightly unripe and have a sour taste, you may need to add little extra sugar. You can use milk to make rich, creamy aamras.
It is frequently served with puri. It is also served with roti for a regular dinner.